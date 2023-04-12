Man critically injured in stabbing on bus in Surrey

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries, after a fight on a bus led to a stabbing in Surrey last night.

Mounties were called to King George Boulevard and 100 Avenue around 9:30 pm Tuesday for reports of an assault with a weapon.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a stab wound and say he was rushed to hospital.

Police say this incident appears to have started as a fight between two people on a Coast Mountain bus.

While it’s still early in the investigation, a statement from RCMP says it doesn’t look like this is connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

At this point, we have not heard if an arrest has been made. Daily Hive has contacted Surrey RCMP for more information.

Southbound lanes were shut down last night along King George at 100 Avenue, but are open again this morning.

#RiderAlert: R1 King George Blvd to Newton Exchange detour is cleared and the bus is back to regular route. Thank you for your patience. ^slp — TransLink BC (@TransLink) April 12, 2023

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage around the area of King George between 98B Avenue and 102nd Avenue, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #23-55729.