A shocking and unprovoked assault on a woman onboard a TransLink bus has led to charges for one man.

Shakwan Kelly has been charged with one count of assault, Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed Monday.

The attack took place on Monday, June 20 at around 7:30 pm on a bus heading north on Main Street in Vancouver.

Police said that a man, who was not known to the woman, boarded the bus and sat several seats away from her.

Police said that after the bus left the stop, the man got up and approached the woman.

“He stood inches from her face, allegedly shaking his fist in the air and threatening to punch her.

The victim then approached the bus driver to make him aware of what was going on while the suspect “paced back and forth.”

After the bus came to a stop, the suspect approached the victim again while she was speaking to the driver. Police say then, without provocation, the suspect allegedly punched the woman in the head and face several times. This caused her to fall to the ground. In the video, you can see a large splash following the alleged punch, as the woman appears to drop her coffee.



“Fortunately the victim did not sustain any serious physical injuries in this shocking, unprovoked attack,” said Constable Amanda Steed in a statement.

“Everyone has the right to arrive at their transit destination safely, and without the fear of harassment or assault. We are reaching out to the public with the hope that someone recognizes this suspect.”

Kelly is set to make his next court appearance on Tuesday.

With files from Amir Ali