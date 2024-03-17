NewsCrime

Man charged in Metro Vancouver homicide after wife dies

The husband of a 41-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder after she was found inside a home suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), police were called to a home near Wagner Drive and Ridgeview Drive. Friday around 10:50 pm regarding “an assault in progress.”

After officers arrived at the scene, they found 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur of Abbotsford inside the home, suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

“First responders attempted life-saving measures, but sadly, the woman died in hospital shortly thereafter,” IHIT said. “A man known to the victim was arrested on scene in relation to the incident.”

On Saturday, 50-year-old Jagpreet Singh, Kaur’s husband, was charged with second-degree murder.

“This was an isolated incident,” Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said. “IHIT will continue to work with [the Abbotsford Police Department] over the coming days, not only to advance this investigation, but to support the community affected by this tragedy.”

