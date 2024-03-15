Vancouver laser tech to enter guilty plea in sexual assault and voyeurism case

Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of sexual harassment and assault allegations.

Sources say a Vancouver laser technician plans to enter a guilty plea on Monday over allegations he inappropriately touched and photographed clients who visited the clinic he worked at for hair removal services.

Ali Aghasardar’s legal counsel has informed the BC Prosecution Service that he intends to plead guilty in court on Monday.

The BC Prosecution Service says the matter is expected to be adjourned for sentencing once the guilty plea is entered in court on Monday.

The key complainant shared her story exclusively with Daily Hive in 2022, saying the sexual assault haunts her years later. Her name is under a publication ban and Daily Hive is not identifying her to protect her privacy and comply with court restrictions.

The young woman was a student in her early twenties when she purchased Groupon treatments at Dermabella Clinic in downtown Vancouver in 2019. She said Aghasardar asked her out and showed her pornographic images during the early appointments.

At the final appointment in October 2019, she alleged a more serious sexual assault took place. She said Aghasardar began touching her breasts and vaginal area and penetrated her with his fingers during the hair removal treatment.

“I was completely blindfolded with the laser machine pointing at me, so I couldn’t move around,” she told Daily Hive. “I didn’t know what to do, and I was afraid of getting burned.”

The woman went to her school’s sexual assault centre the next day, and with their help, the police investigation started.

The Vancouver Police Department first alerted the public about the investigation in early 2022, more than two years after the young woman initially complained. The BC College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists suspended his registration in 2020 after she told them about what happened.

Daily Hive has spoken with several other women who visited the clinic. They all say their eyes were covered during treatment, so they couldn’t tell whether Aghasardar was taking photos of them.

There are simultaneous civil suits against Aghasardar, alleging he and the clinic breached their fiduciary duty to clients by allowing him to continue working after the Vancouver police investigation launched in 2019. Lawyer Naz Kohan, representing Aghasardar’s former clients, says there’s one class action case plus seven individual lawsuits.

“It’s a distressing case,” Kohan said. “He has a position of power. He was a laser technician. And we’re alleging he used this position to take photos of his client’s genital regions without their consent or knowledge.”