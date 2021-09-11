Man charged with assault after gravel thrown at Justin Trudeau

A 25-year-old man has been charged after gravel was thrown at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau earlier this week.

Trudeau was at a campaign stop in London, Ontario, on September 6 when he was confronted by an angry crowd.

As Trudeau boarded his campaign bus, a man threw a handful of gravel at him. The Liberal Leader was uninjured, but said some of the stones may have hit his shoulder.

London Police announced on Saturday that they have arrested and charged St. Thomas resident Shane Marshall with one count of assault with a weapon in relation to the incident.

Marshall was previously a riding association president for the People’s Party of Canada, but was removed from the position following the alleged gravel-throwing.

A spokesperson for the party said it removed Marshall on September 7 after viewing clips of the incident posted on social media.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-8477.