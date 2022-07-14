Charges laid in crash that killed baby girl on sidewalk in Vancouver

A horrifying case involving a vehicle collision that tragically killed a 23-month-old girl in downtown Vancouver has reached a conclusion.
On Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department announced charges against a 30-year-old North Vancouver man named Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh.
The charges include one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death and one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.
The tragic incident took place almost exactly one year ago.
- You might also like:
- VPD looking for witness in crash that claimed life of 23-month-old baby
- Memorial and fundraiser launched for 23-month-old Vancouver crash victim
- Footage surfaces showing cops texting, fist-bumping during Uvalde school shooting (VIDEO)
On July 6, 2021, a black Ford Escape that was being driven by Zadeh collided with a black McLaren in the intersection of Smithe and Hornby streets. After the collision, the Ford Escape climbed the sidewalk and struck a man who was carrying his 23-month-old daughter. The child died and the father was taken to the hospital with life-altering injuries.
Vancouver Police say that a comprehensive investigation led to the charges against Zadeh.
“This is an absolute tragedy,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement in the aftermath of the collision.
“Our most heart-felt condolences go out to the parents and family of this little girl.”
A fundraiser and memorial were created in response to the devastating crash.
With files from Vincent Plana