Pepper spray, taser used in arrest of man who allegedly rammed VPD cruiser

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly ramming a Vancouver Police cruiser in Fairview on Saturday night.

Sergeant Steve Addison told Daily Hive that officers attempted to stop a “prohibited driver” near Oak Street and Broadway.

“We believe the driver intentionally drove into a VPD officer’s vehicle…and assaulted that police officer,” Addison said.

Several VPD officers responded in order to assist the officer who had been rammed, and to prevent the suspect from fleeing the scene.

The man refused to exit his vehicle, Addison said, forcing officers to break a window. Pepper spray and a taser were deployed during the arrest, and the man was taken to jail.

Neither the suspect nor any police officers were “significantly” injured.

“Criminal charges are anticipated,” Addison told Daily Hive.