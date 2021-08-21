Two arrested following "targeted" shooting in Surrey

Two people have been arrested following a “targeted” shooting that occurred in Surrey on Friday evening.

Surrey RCMP said police were called to the 13700 block of 70th Avenue around 5:40 pm on August 20 for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located one man suffering from “serious, life threatening” injuries, and transported him to hospital.

Two people have been arrested, police said. Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood where the shooting took place and are speaking to witnesses to obtain more information.

“The investigation is still in its early stages but initial indications are that this is a targeted incident and involves parties known to each other,” the RCMP said.

“This is not related to the ongoing Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file #21-126549.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers via 1-800-222-TIPS.