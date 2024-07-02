A familiar face has been leading the Canucks at development camp so far.

Former centre Manny Malhotra has been helping to run the group of prospects through a multi-day event at UBC this week. Many of the team’s recent draft picks, as well as a few special invitees, are in attendance.

“It’s really important,” said Malhotra about using this time to reacclimatize himself with the organization. “Number one just to have the familiarity with the guys and make those first introductions and contacts and then getting a comfort level in terms of being able to communicate with me, talk to me.”

The ex-player was hired by the organization back in May to coach the Canucks AHL squad. He’s been joined on the ice this week by a bevy of development staff, including the Sedin Twins, Mike Komisarek, Mikael Samuelsson, and Yogi Svejkovsky, among others. It’s truly an all-star staff with a huge history of NHL success.

“Having such a large development staff… I think the attention to detail that we’ve had here the last couple of days is very evident and really beneficial for the guys,” said Malhotra at UBC today.

The players have responded, according to the team’s new AHL coach.

“The guys have done an exceptional job of applying themselves and putting the effort in… you’re noticing how quickly they learn things they’ve been taught and putting them to use right away.”

Malhotra also shared an update on the Canucks AHL coaching staff as Jeff Ulmer has left for a role with the San Jose Sharks. The organization has hired Jordan Smith, previously with the Springfield Thunderbirds, to be an assistant coach in Abbotsford. There is space for another assistant, who it sounds like will be added soon.

“Ultimately, it comes down to putting together a staff that is cohesive, works well together and that you want to be around,” said Malhotra today. “[Ryan Johnson] has done a great job in terms of compiling some names and resumes for me to go through. I’ve been doing some legwork myself, making some calls and finding out who is available.”

“That’s been top of mind for me the last couple of weeks. So that will continue, and we’ll work to find the right guy.”

Some of the top prospects at this year’s development camp include former first-round pick Tom Willander, OHL star Josh Bloom, and this year’s top pick Melvin Fernström.

Willander stood out most today. The two-time attendee’s skating and poise were noticeable compared to the other prospects.

#Canucks top prospect Tom Willander showing off some nice hands. pic.twitter.com/xXasSiqQtF — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) July 2, 2024

“I just think it’s fun to kind of get the season started and have a good competitive drive,” said Willander after today’s on-ice session. “The coaches give a lot of good details and you have lots of stuff to take out.”

Fernström had his fair share of highlights today, including the following shot that sent a water bottle into the air.

#Canucks top draft pick this year Melvin Fernström sends the water bottle flying. He had 31 goals and 32 assists for 63 points in just 45 games last season. pic.twitter.com/OfoSgB9MM6 — Noah Strang (@noahstrang_) July 2, 2024

The Canucks have one more day of on-ice activities planned for development camp. They’ll do one last final skills session on Thursday morning before participating in a scrimmage.

The prospects will participate in the annual tradition of the Grouse Grind on Friday, an activity that might shock those not aware of the mountains Vancouver has to offer.