New Westminster’s biggest street food festival is finally returning this summer after a two and a half year hiatus.

Fridays on Front will return to the Royal City’s Front Street in July, with plenty of local food vendors and trucks setting up every week.

The first event will be going down on Friday, July 8, and will run every Friday until July 22; it will pick up again on Friday, August 5 until August 19.

Dished got the scoop on some of the local vendors and trucks that will be participating this year, and while the lineup will be rotating depending on the week, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.

From katsu sandwiches to rolled ice cream to crepes, here are some of the delicious things you’ll find rolling up to Fridays on Front this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gastronomia Italia (@gastronomia.newwest)

Downtown eateries:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donuteria (@donuteria.ca)

Food trucks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shameless Buns (@shamelessbuns)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crack On (@crackonvan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henry’s Hip Eats (@h2eatsinc)

Each week will feature a few different food trucks, with more being added throughout the summer.

Fridays on Front

When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600-block of Front Street, New Westminster

Instagram