All the things you can eat at this summer's Fridays on Front
New Westminster’s biggest street food festival is finally returning this summer after a two and a half year hiatus.
Fridays on Front will return to the Royal City’s Front Street in July, with plenty of local food vendors and trucks setting up every week.
The first event will be going down on Friday, July 8, and will run every Friday until July 22; it will pick up again on Friday, August 5 until August 19.
- You might also like:
- Eat your way through Richmond's hidden gems on this food tour (PHOTOS)
- Popular breakfast chain set to open new Metro Vancouver location next week
- Let them eat cake: Vancouver bakers create custom creations in cute retro styles
Dished got the scoop on some of the local vendors and trucks that will be participating this year, and while the lineup will be rotating depending on the week, you’re definitely going to want to come hungry.
From katsu sandwiches to rolled ice cream to crepes, here are some of the delicious things you’ll find rolling up to Fridays on Front this summer.
View this post on Instagram
Downtown eateries:
View this post on Instagram
Food trucks:
- Bread & Cheese
- Meat2Eat
- Shameless Buns
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Each week will feature a few different food trucks, with more being added throughout the summer.
Fridays on Front
When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: 600-block of Front Street, New Westminster