A new active transportation overpass bridge for pedestrians and cyclists to safely cross Highway 1 in North Vancouver is now moving forward.

The City of North Vancouver recently announced it has received $4 million in funding from the provincial government for its Casano-Loutet Overpass project over the Upper Levels Highway.

The overpass will link the Loutet and Cedar Village neighbourhoods, essentially establishing a seamless connection for pedestrians and cyclists between Rufus Drive’s north and south sides. It will also connect with existing and future greenway corridors.

The softball field of Loutet Park is situated on the south end of the overpass, Sutherland Secondary School is located just to the west, and Brooksbank and Eastview elementary schools are also located nearby.

Currently, the shortest walking distance from the future bridge’s end points is a 26-minute detour across Lynn Valley Road interchange to the west, according to Google Maps.

Both ends of the pathway will be gradual, natural curving forms to ensure its accessibility, with the bridge suspended over four vehicle lanes.

“We all want to move around the community as efficiently and as safely as possible,” said City of North Vancouver mayor Linda Buchanan in a statement.

“The Casano-Loutet Overpass will connect two communities in the City that were cut off from one another by the creation of Highway 1. The overpass will create a safe and active transportation connection that gives people options when deciding on how to get to school, work, shopping, and recreation destinations that have not been available to residents since the 1960s when the highway came to the North Shore.”

The project will carry a cost of about $10 million, which is also funded by the previous commitments of $3.5 million from the City of North Vancouver and $2.5 million from TransLink.

Construction is now expected to begin in early 2025. Planning for the project first began in 2017.

The City of Burnaby is also in the process of building a $16 million pedestrian and cyclist overpass bridge across Highway 1 — over eight vehicle lanes — to connect the trails of Burnaby Lake Regional Park and Deer Lake Park. It is anticipated to be completed in 2026/2027.