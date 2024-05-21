News

Truck-overpass incident slows traffic along Highway 1 in Langley

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
May 21 2024, 10:28 pm
An incident involving a transport truck with an overheight load near an overpass is slowing traffic along Highway 1 through Langley.

Langley RCMP declined to comment on the incident, instead referring questions to the BC Highway Patrol. That service has not answered a request for comment about what happened.

Photos from the scene show a truck pulled to the side of the westbound lanes near the 232nd Street overpass.

Google Maps

Google Maps

Metro Vancouver Overpass Impact Counter shared the user-submitted photos, but there was some confusion as to whether the truck actually hit the overpass. At first, the account said it was a near-miss, but later, witnesses said the truck appeared to have damage to the front of its box.

Daily Hive has reached out to the driver who apparently tried to warn the truck driver about the overheight load.

More to come… 

