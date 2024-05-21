Truck-overpass incident slows traffic along Highway 1 in Langley

An incident involving a transport truck with an overheight load near an overpass is slowing traffic along Highway 1 through Langley.

Langley RCMP declined to comment on the incident, instead referring questions to the BC Highway Patrol. That service has not answered a request for comment about what happened.

Photos from the scene show a truck pulled to the side of the westbound lanes near the 232nd Street overpass.

Metro Vancouver Overpass Impact Counter shared the user-submitted photos, but there was some confusion as to whether the truck actually hit the overpass. At first, the account said it was a near-miss, but later, witnesses said the truck appeared to have damage to the front of its box.

I’ve now heard a report that the load has damage to the front of the box of the load and is on the other side of the overpass. It seems this is longer a near miss. @AM730Traffic @CityNewsTraffic @TranBC @DriveBC https://t.co/2kt1KXzTaO — Metro Vancouver Overpass Impact Counter (@MVOverpassDWI) May 21, 2024

Daily Hive has reached out to the driver who apparently tried to warn the truck driver about the overheight load.

