Metro Vancouver's major bridges could close again during this weekend's snowstorm

Remember the big snowstorm in November when many of the bridges connecting cities in the Lower Mainland closed and some commuters were stuck in their cars for more than 11 hours? BC’s provincial government is warning something similar could happen this weekend.

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall quickly Saturday into Sunday, and the Ministry of Transport said drivers should be prepared for the possibility that major bridges could close.

“Provincial bridges and highways may be closed on short notice to prioritize driver and passenger safety,” the Ministry said in a news release.

Snow and ice technicians will be stationed at the Port Mann and Alex Fraser bridges, and will be activating cable collars as necessary to clear snow accumulation. Drivers should also expect lane closures on the bridges for snow and ice removal.

Highway maintenance contractors are also applying anti-ice brine to roads and will plow and sand once snowfall begins.

“Drivers are reminded to avoid all unnecessary travel when weather conditions are poor, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires,” the Ministry said.