Heavy snow ahead for Metro Vancouver this weekend

In the afternoon on Thursday, February 23, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement in effect for all of Metro Vancouver, warning of heavy snow set to arrive Saturday night.

The snow will fall in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Sunshine Coast, Whistler, and along the Sea to Sky highway from Squamish to Whistler on Saturday night.

About 10 to 30 cm of snow is expected thanks to a “significant weather system” that will push across the South Coast this weekend, said ECCC. The exact amount of snow is uncertain because of the “variability in the track of the low-pressure system and the strength of the Arctic outflow winds,” said ECCC. It should be around 10 to 20 cm in most places, with possibly 30 cm on higher terrain.

“Periods of light snow will start on Saturday and intensify to heavy snow Saturday night,” said ECCC.

As the snowfall draws closer, ECCC will issue weather warnings later this week.

For now, expect challenging travel conditions from Saturday night to Sunday. The heavy snow is anticipated to ease by Sunday morning for most areas. Earlier this week, the province asked people to avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather, so stay safe on the roads this weekend!