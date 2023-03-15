We love a pub with a view, so when Mahoney’s Tavern at the Convention Centre downtown temporarily closed for renovations, we were left eagerly awaiting its return.

The time has finally come, and boy has this spot ever received a glow-up.

Located at 1055 Canada Place, the downtown Mahoney’s location closed at the beginning of January for a renovation of both the interior and exterior space.

This location is officially back open, complete with a fresh paint job, some new furnishings, and a slightly more modern look – but with the same killer views and Irish charm, of course.

The reopening also coincides with the launch of Mahoney’s spring menu, which includes a lineup of handhelds (like the Caprese Grilled Cheese) as well as some fresh bowls, appetizers, and salads. Think seafood-forward dishes, like the Pacific Bowl (the restaurant’s take on Ahi tuna poké) and Seared Steelhead.

Mahoney’s also offers a vegan menu, tons of local beer on tap, cocktails, wine, and a few non-alcoholic mocktails for those who abstain from imbibing, as well.

Reopened just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Mahoney’s is throwing a party for the occasion, complete with live music and all-day drink features. Reservations are available up until 4 pm at both this location and its False Creek location (at 601 Stamps Landing), but after 4 pm there will be a cover charge of $10.

Mahoney’s Tavern – Convention Centre

Address: #36 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Instagram