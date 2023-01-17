"It was a beautiful experience": After playing for 17 years, lottery winner is all smiles

Perseverance has paid off for one lottery player who has been playing for almost two decades.

Ontario resident Zulfiqar Chaudhry has been trying his luck in the lottery for 17 years.

“Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 are my favourite games,” said Chaudhry, who works in logistics.

So like he often does, he bought a ticket at his usual spot — the CNIB Kiosk in Walmart on City Centre Drive in Mississauga.

While at the store, he decided to check his ticket. Since it looked nothing like the usual message on the screen, he assumed that something was wrong with the machine.

“I couldn’t believe it – it was a beautiful experience!” recalls the 50-year-old father. “The cashier was so excited for me because I always purchase my tickets there.”

Seventeen years later, Chaudhry had finally won the lottery — he won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $83,720.70 in the December 3, 2022 draw.

While at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up his cheque, he admitted that he became “very emotional” when he told his wife that he had won.

“My wife had tears in her eyes – it was such an exciting moment for us to share together,” he said.

Chaudhry will be using his winnings to buy a new car and he also plans to invest in his children’s education.

Thrilled with his lottery win, he said, “I feel that my future is brighter now!”

The next Lotto 6/49 draw will take place on Wednesday, January 18 with a Classic prize of $5 million and a Gold Ball jackpot of $14 million.