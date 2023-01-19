Massive fire-ravaged acreage in Lytton on sale for less than the cost of a Vancouver home (PHOTOS)

A major property greatly affected by the Lytton fire in 2021 has gone up for sale and it costs less than the average Vancouver home.

The 420-ace property was listed by Sam Hodson of the Personal Real Estate Corporation and is described as a “Big Acreage with Big Views.”

Two years ago, a wildfire that broke out in Lytton ravaged it to the point where it may never be the same. Two people were killed and 90% of buildings were destroyed in the fire.

As most of the property was affected by the fire, the price for the acreage near the town of Lytton is $795,000.

According to the most recent data available from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), the December 2022 benchmark housing price in Vancouver averaging detached houses, townhouses, and condos is just over $1,114,300.

“This acreage backs onto Crown land on the north, the south and east sides with literally thousands of acres to explore,” the listing reads. “The property has an amazing array of wildlife with a large herd of elk frequenting the property, mule deer, black bears and grouse.”

The description of the property adds it spread into four separate titles and has a view “up and down the Fraser River canyon and to the mountains beyond.”

“The property slopes significantly from east to west which provides the entire acreage with a sunny southwest exposure. The climate in the area is extremely dry and warm and is commonly one of the hottest locations in Canada,” the listing reads.

“Please note that this access is unmaintained and access in the winter months would be by snowmobile only.”

The property is about two and a half hours away from Vancouver.