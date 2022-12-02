What the average Vancouver home price gets you in five big US cities (PHOTOS)

Some days when we look at Vancouver housing prices we think, “we could live in New York City for that much.” It’s true, we can, and we’ll show you how.

According to the most recent data available from the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV), here the November 2022 benchmark housing prices in Vancouver averaging detached houses, townhouses, and condos is about $1,207,733.

We’ll convert into USD, giving us a housing budget of $896,306.74 – let’s round that up to a clean $900,000 for our housing budget.

Of course, depending on what neighbourhood you’re in, prices can vary drastically, so all the units on this list might not be exactly comparable in terms of proximity to the city centre.

With that much money, you can get a real estate foothold pretty much anywhere in the US; here’s a look at what you can get for $900,000 USD.

New York City

You could snag this one-bedroom condo in the Financial District for about the same price as an average Vancouver home. Built in 1929, the place is right by the Wall Street subway station, making it convenient for you to travel pretty much anywhere in NYC.

As far as New York real estate goes, this is spacious at 739 square feet and you have a full kitchen.

Los Angeles

Interested in the California lifestyle? You can get this stunning LA condo for the same price as a Vancouver home.

This “loft-style Hollywood gem,” according to the listing, features soaring ceilings and massive windows that bring in a ton of light. There’s even a rooftop deck for you to work on your tan now that you’re in Cali.

Chicago

Fancy a move to the windy city? Buying in Chicago for the average home price in Vancouver, you can expect to get a nice property like this – a six-bedroom, four-bathroom, 2,874-square-foot home.

Built in 2019, this home has an open floor plan and plenty of space for your family or roommates.

Miami

You could live in a luxury South Beach condo for the same price as your average Vancouver home. Let that sink in.

This modern unit is a two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo on the 27th floor. There are even three separate terraces giving you plenty of outdoor living space.

San Francisco

Yes, even in the notorious real estate market of San Fransico, you can get a pretty decent condo for $900,000. This one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is in an older building, but it’s been renovated to feel like a modern space.

The unit is bright and has great views. It’s the perfect place for people working in the tech industry since it’s close to the tech shuttles, too.

What do you think, will you stay in Vancouver or take a chance somewhere else with your money?