Lynx's flash sale gets you 70% off its ultra-cheap flights

Canada’s entering a golden age of cheap airfare between its major cities.

No longer do you have to bankrupt yourself for a trip between Vancouver and Toronto.

Lynx Air, Canada’s latest ultra-low-cost carrier, frequently does sales, but right now it’s got a massive flash sale that ends on Sunday, May 29 at 11:59 pm MST.

You can use the code JUNE to save up to 70% off last-minute flights in June. They fly to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, St. John’s, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg.

When flights to wine country are less than a tank of gas, there’s no excuse to skimp on a Canadian summer vacation this year.

How to book the flight deal

Go to Lynx Air. Pick your “From” and “To” cities. Pick your dates in June. Add “JUNE” promo code. Click search to find cheap flights.

We found roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Toronto in June for $200 and flights from Toronto to Calgary for $250.

So, if you want to be spontaneous and take a last-minute Canadian adventure, the savings are yours for the taking.