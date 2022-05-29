Lynx's flash sale gets you 70% off its ultra-cheap flights
Canada’s entering a golden age of cheap airfare between its major cities.
No longer do you have to bankrupt yourself for a trip between Vancouver and Toronto.
Lynx Air, Canada’s latest ultra-low-cost carrier, frequently does sales, but right now it’s got a massive flash sale that ends on Sunday, May 29 at 11:59 pm MST.
You can use the code JUNE to save up to 70% off last-minute flights in June. They fly to Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton, Kelowna, St. John’s, Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, and Winnipeg.
When flights to wine country are less than a tank of gas, there’s no excuse to skimp on a Canadian summer vacation this year.
How to book the flight deal
- Go to Lynx Air.
- Pick your “From” and “To” cities.
- Pick your dates in June.
- Add “JUNE” promo code.
- Click search to find cheap flights.
We found roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Toronto in June for $200 and flights from Toronto to Calgary for $250.
So, if you want to be spontaneous and take a last-minute Canadian adventure, the savings are yours for the taking.
