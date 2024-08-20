This BC luxury home is the highest-priced Canadian mountain resort on sale

Currently, the highest-priced residential home listing in any Canadian mountain resort can be found in BC, according to the listing agent.

The Whistler home, which has more than four acres of land and “uninterrupted panoramic views that span an entire mountain range,” is on sale.

The John Ryan Personal Real Estate Corporation announced the listing located at 5476 Stonebridge Place late last week.

The home is high above the Whistler valley, “in the coveted, private estate neighbourhood of Stonebridge, the home overlooks Whistler Blackcomb,” a statement reads.

The 8,244-square-foot home has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a detached guest house, a spacious kitchen, and a grand room boasting vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows.

“Dine alfresco in the outdoor living area, then submerge yourself in the cantilevered hot tub with a glass from the private cellar and soak in the alpenglow,” the listing reads. “Surrounded by some of Whistler’s best biking and hiking trails, Stonebridge boasts the ultimate in privacy, all while being located minutes from mountain access, Alta Lake, and Whistler Village.”

The home was extensively remodelled and upgraded by international award-winning designer Mitchell Freedland in 2023.

This “chalet-inspired residence” is on sale for $25,500,000.