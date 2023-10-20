People are desperate for Whistler condos on Craigslist's home swap

Ever fancied a romantic house-swap to BC’s largest ski destination?

Craigslist’s housing swap offers just that, and while you may not meet the love of your life like in The Holiday film, it’s a method many people around BC are using to share their digs with others.

And right now, the most desirable condo on the market for swapping is a spot in Whistler for ski season.

If you’re the owner of a pad in Whistler, you have your choice of full- or part-time swaps this winter — from a condo in Yaletown to a house in West Vancouver to a home in Hawaii.

Residents in East Vancouver, the West End, and Deep Cove are also looking to swap for a Whistler stay.

Some are looking to come ski every weekend this winter, while others just want to swap homes for a couple weeks over winter break.

“Could be a regular thing if you need to come to the city for work or appointments,” a would-be swapper in Deep Cove wrote. “The price of hotels and Airbnbs is just stupid these days.”

Prices for accommodation in Whistler have inflated post-pandemic after Canada opened its borders to allow international tourists back in. It appears housing swaps are one way people are still trying to get their dream ski vacation without shelling out so much cash.

If you’re based in Vancouver with an apartment you’re willing to swap, there are options too. Right now people are advertising swaps for places in Victoria, Montreal, and Squamish.

So make like Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz — your adventure awaits.