$12M Whistler mansion by museum designer featured on Zillow Gone Wild

A BC mansion on the market for just under $12 million is making waves online after it was picked up by popular real estate account Zillow Gone Wild.

The three-bedroom home in Whistler was designed by Patkau Architects, the same firm that designed the Audain Art Museum in town. It features sharp angles, modern wood panelling, and a hot tub overlooking the mountains and forest.

“I must say it’s a vibe!” Zillow Gone Wild captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild)

The account features the most extravagant listings found on real estate platform Zillow, and the Whistler mansion has joined the ranks of chateau-style homes and eye-popping architectural feats from around the continent.

Commenters were quick to weigh in, with one saying there was “something very conference centre-y happening here.” Another called out the project’s affection for trapezoids.

“The Roomba is stressed tf out,” a third chimed in.

Listing agent John Ryan characterized the home as an “origami Whistler mansion” in a video tour of the property, where viewers are taken through the home’s multiple balconies, the dining room overlooking the forest, a bedroom with multiple triangle-shaped windows, and a catwalk connecting it to the rest of the second floor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Listings (@luxury_listings)

Ryan describes the home as the perfect winter getaway with “soaring ceilings, inspiring geometric folks, and grand windows.”

“The residence’s crystalline form connects with the natural environment in the sought-after ski-access neighbourhood of Sunridge Plateau located only minutes from Whistler Village,” Ryan said.

Commenters on Ryan’s video tour were more approving of the listing, describing the home as a work of art and “architectural masterpiece.”

Whoever purchases the home can expect to pay $43,000 annually in property taxes and just under $350 per month in strata maintenance fees.

Is this your dream Whistler home? Let us know in the comments.