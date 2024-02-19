$12M Whistler mansion by museum designer featured on Zillow Gone Wild
A BC mansion on the market for just under $12 million is making waves online after it was picked up by popular real estate account Zillow Gone Wild.
The three-bedroom home in Whistler was designed by Patkau Architects, the same firm that designed the Audain Art Museum in town. It features sharp angles, modern wood panelling, and a hot tub overlooking the mountains and forest.
“I must say it’s a vibe!” Zillow Gone Wild captioned the post.
The account features the most extravagant listings found on real estate platform Zillow, and the Whistler mansion has joined the ranks of chateau-style homes and eye-popping architectural feats from around the continent.
Commenters were quick to weigh in, with one saying there was “something very conference centre-y happening here.” Another called out the project’s affection for trapezoids.
“The Roomba is stressed tf out,” a third chimed in.
Listing agent John Ryan characterized the home as an “origami Whistler mansion” in a video tour of the property, where viewers are taken through the home’s multiple balconies, the dining room overlooking the forest, a bedroom with multiple triangle-shaped windows, and a catwalk connecting it to the rest of the second floor.
Ryan describes the home as the perfect winter getaway with “soaring ceilings, inspiring geometric folks, and grand windows.”
“The residence’s crystalline form connects with the natural environment in the sought-after ski-access neighbourhood of Sunridge Plateau located only minutes from Whistler Village,” Ryan said.
Commenters on Ryan’s video tour were more approving of the listing, describing the home as a work of art and “architectural masterpiece.”
Whoever purchases the home can expect to pay $43,000 annually in property taxes and just under $350 per month in strata maintenance fees.
Is this your dream Whistler home? Let us know in the comments.