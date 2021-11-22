Lush is deactivating its social media accounts.

Starting November 26, the cosmetics brand known for its clean and fun bath products will deactivate its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Snapchat accounts, some of which have over 1 million followers. The company hopes this move will raise awareness about the severe effects social media can have on mental health.

“As an inventor of bath bombs, I pour all my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax and pay attention to their wellbeing,” said Jack Constantine, Chief Digital Officer and Product Inventor at Lush, in a press release. “Social media platforms have become the antithesis of this aim, with algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and stop them from switching off and relaxing.”

Lush’s accounts will be deactivated until the social media platforms provide a safer environment for users. The new policy is rolling out across all 48 countries where Lush operates. The company’s asking for platforms to introduce strong best practices guidelines and that international regulation will be passed into law.

This isn’t the first time the cosmetics brand has done this. In 2019, Lush’s UK channels were also shut down.

The company will remain active on Twitter and YouTube.