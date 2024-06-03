Canucks prospect on verge of tears after biggest goal of his life

Vancouver Canucks prospect Josh Bloom had a special Sunday night that culminated with a huge goal.

The winger scored the game-winning goal with just 22 seconds left to clinch the Memorial Cup for the Saginaw Spirit. It was the Spirit’s first time participating in the event and they managed to bring home the championship, becoming only the first-ever USA-based OHL team to do so.

The Spirit defeated a London Knights team that won the OHL Championship. The Spirit and Knights matched up in the conference finals of that tournament with the Knights winning.

The Spirit defeated a London Knights team that won the OHL Championship. The Spirit and Knights matched up in the conference finals of that tournament with the Knights winning.

Bloom was clearly emotional after the game. He also recorded two assists in addition to his last-minute game-winner.

“There’s no words right now, that’s probably the biggest goal I’ve ever scored in my career,” he said. “Getting emotional just thinking about it, the battle these guys have gone through all season long, having our hearts broken to these guys in the conference final.”

“Having our hearts ripped out of our chest, smashed into a million pieces, we found a way to put it back together and we’re champs.”

Bloom was acquired by the Canucks in a 2023 trade with the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Riley Stillman. The 20-year-old scored 17 goals and had 23 assists for 40 points in 34 OHL games this season.

Bloom was acquired by the Canucks in a 2023 trade with the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenceman Riley Stillman. The 20-year-old scored 17 goals and had 23 assists for 40 points in 34 OHL games this season.

The 6-foot-2 player started his career with the Spirit before he was moved to the North Bay Battalion. Bloom then played a bit of professional hockey before moving back to the OHL and rejoining the Spirit, where he helped lead them to this historic title.