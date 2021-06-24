Beauty is back! Here's the top 10 beauty trends of summer 2021
Summer is officially here and it’s time to finally show off the full faces we’ve been hiding under masks for so long (vaccinated and socially distanced, of course).
If you’re just getting back into wearing makeup, the beauty trends of summer 2021 can be a bit overwhelming, but we’ve pulled some that are sure to be wearable, no matter your skill level.
Here are 10 beauty trends of summer 2021 to accentuate and show off all things face with confidence.
Natural Lashes
Give your natural lashes the chance to stand out in the sun. MAC Cosmetics Magic Extension 5MM Fibre Mascara formula is infused with natural waxes and Crystal Elixir Powder, perfect for providing a buildable boost of length, that’s perfect for summer activities.
Hair Accessories
Take your hair out of your face, but make it fashion! Add a bit of spice to your tresses this summer but styling up your hair accessories. Hello Freckles has dozens of scrunchies that can coordinate with your outfit while keeping your ponytail in place!
Graphic Liner
Graphic liner can take an eye makeup look to the next level. With just one swipe of a brush, the intensity of a line in any colour can make your eyes pop! Suva Beauty has a plethora of cake liners and there’s sure to be colour for everyone to create the perfect graphic liner look.
Defined curls
Define and set your curls free this summer. Cake Beauty has a curl crush styling curl jelly that is perfect for creating defined and nourished curls that are lightweight for all-day wear.
Glossy Lips
Your lip gloss doesn’t have to be a sticky mess. A good lipgloss can not only provide a plump pout but can keep lips looking and feeling moisturized. Nudestix offers a lip glace that’s a tinted lip gloss to give you the gloss look without the stick.
Glowing skin
If you prefer to skip powdered highlighters and prefer a glow-from-within look, it would be wise to go for an all-over glow from a foundation. MAC Cosmetics Studio Radiance face and body foundation provides a natural, radiant glow with the benefit of being waterproof to withstand the summer fun in the sun.
Rosy cheeks
Adding a bit of colour to the cheeks can give your face an added flush. CoverFX has Monochromatic blush duos that allow you to customize your blush with a combination of matte and shimmer shades to pick your desired finish.
Bold Lip Colours
Full coverage colour may be all you need if you want to accentuate your lips this summer. ILIA Beauty Color block high impact lipsticks are infused with castor seed oil to provide hydration and bold colour, creating a stand-out statement lip.
Hydrated Skin
Build a summer skincare routine that will protect your skin without drying it out. Eminence Organic Skincare has a number of moisturizers, cleansers and other skincare goodies that are designed with fresh ingredients to provide protected skin for your needs.
Fresh Face
Having a long-wearing yet fresh-faced look is definitely a skin goal this summer. Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar foundation is a lightweight formula with clean ingredients that treat your skin right in the summer sun without weighing you down.