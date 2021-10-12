Enchanting holiday light walk coming to Metro Vancouver this winter

Please note: While British Columbia is currently in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan, mask wearing is required in all indoor public spaces. Please adhere to other COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing. If you are sick, please stay home.

An enchanting holiday light walk will make its Canadian debut in Metro Vancouver this winter.

Lumagica is described as a “festive light extravaganza” that will take place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey.

The experience is highlighted by a 1 km light walk meant to capture the spirit of the holidays. Visitors are transported through a light tunnel to Gingerbread Lane, light forests, and a magical North Pole Village.

Organizers say that Lumagica includes over 120 features and ornaments, interactive displays, animations, and photo opportunities. There’s also a festive marketplace that will feature live entertainment, warm drinks and tasty treats, and holiday gifts.

Tickets start at $16 with free admission to children under four years of age. Additionally, discounts will be available to families, post-secondary students, and seniors. They can be purchased upon entry; however, guests are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online to ensure availability and reduce wait times.

The event is barrier-free and is wheelchair and stroller accessible. According to the event website, the light walk will take just under an hour to complete. Safety measures such as timed tickets, a BC Vaccine Card check, and additional cleaning will take place.

Lumagica will run from December 3 to 30 and will be open daily from 4 to 10 pm.

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Avenue, Surrey

Time: 4 to 10 pm

When: December 3 to 30, 2021

Cost: Tickets start at $16, available online