Activists planning protest against Lululemon’s new running shoes

After the debut of Lululemon’s new running shoes this week, activists are taking aim at the brand over concerns about climate change.

On Saturday, local climate activists and representatives of climate advocacy organization Stand.earth, plan on staging a protest outside the Lululemon store on West 4th Avenue in Vancouver.

A release from the group claims analysis from Stand.earth found “Lululemon’s Blissfeel women’s running shoes are made in factories in China where 66% of the power used for manufacturing comes from coal, and only 9% comes from renewable energy.”

“Most countries where Lululemon’s factories are located rely heavily on a coal-powered electricity grid, which not only causes extreme air pollution that harms the health of people living nearby, but also contributes to global greenhouse gas emissions that worsen the effects of climate change,” reads the email.

Earlier this year, Stand.earth criticized Lululemon’s Team Canada Olympics gear, saying it contributed to climate change and threatened the very future of winter sports.

According to Lululemon, the Blissfeel is “a running shoe engineered with an upper that supports movement and an energy-filled underfoot foam cushioning technology, which work together to make the miles feel effortless and blissful when running the distance.”

The protest will be held Saturday, March 26, 1-2 pm at the Lululemon retail location at 2101 W 4th Avenue in Vancouver.

Daily Hive has reached out to Lululemon for comment.