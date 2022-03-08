Lululemon steps into footwear biz with new line of shoes

Lululemon is becoming a head-to-toe brand as it steps into the footwear biz with its debut running shoe.

“Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel and performance, and it represents an exciting moment for our brand,” said Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald. “We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business—with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first.”

According to the retailer, the Blissfeel is “a running shoe engineered with an upper that supports movement and an energy-filled underfoot foam cushioning technology, which work together to make the miles feel effortless and blissful when running the distance.”

The style will be available online and in select stores across North America, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom beginning on March 22.

And there will be a lot of colours to choose from!

They will be priced at CAD $198.

“We intentionally started with women first because we saw an opportunity to solve for the fact that, more often than not, performance shoes are designed for men and then adapted for women,” said Sun Choe, Lululemon’s Chief Product Officer. “That didn’t sit well with us. Innovating for women is in Lululemon’s DNA—now we’re bringing that same expertise to footwear, and women were part of this journey every step of the way.”

These shoes were a long time in the making. Lululemon says it applied insights and expertise gained over 20-plus years of designing performance apparel to deliver its inaugural footwear offering.

And they’re not stopping with one shoe. Three additional styles—Chargefeel, Strongfeel and Restfeel—will be introduced in the coming months.

Chargefeel: A cross-training shoe designed for gym training and short runs with a dual-density midsole for energy dampening and return and an upper that provides midfoot lockdown. Launching in the summer.

Restfeel: An elevated slide for post-workout. Leveraging the same design philosophy that drives Lululemon’s performance shoes, delivering unparalleled feel and aesthetic for the guest who wants something easy to slide on. Launching in the summer.

Strongfeel: A training shoe designed for multi-directional movement that features a low profile, supportive midsole with a multi-directional outsole and an upper that locks the foot in place. Launching in the fall.

The brand’s men’s footwear collection will roll out with the same intentionality and insight-driven approach in 2023, along with special edition and seasonal collections as the brand continues to grow the category with new offerings in the future.

So, which one would you choose?