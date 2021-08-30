lululemon raising minimum wage, hiring more than 8,000 new employees

lululemon is raising the minimum wage for its employees next month, and they are hiring.

The company said that, effective September 27, it will raise workers’ minimum base pay to $15 or $17 per hour “depending on their role and the market.”

The higher salary will apply to the majority of lululemon’s North American stores, employees of its Guest Education Centre (GEC), and new hires.

Employees can also earn up to an additional $6 per hour through the company’s team-based bonus program.

“At lululemon, continuing to support and invest in our people is our top priority,” said Celeste Burgoyne, president of the Americas and Global Guest Innovation.

“[Our] teams are the heart of our business and are vital in helping to shape our innovative guest experience…We remain committed to attracting and building passionate teams as lululemon continues to scale and grow.”

With the holiday season approaching, lululemon is looking to hire more than 8,000 new employees for full- and part-time positions at retail stores and the GEC.

lululemon noted that the announcement builds upon its commitment to provide employees with “valuable offerings.”

Other benefits include vacation time and paid sick leave, mental health benefits, and paid maternity, paternity, and adoption leaves.

“We remain committed to investing in our people and will continue to update our holistic benefit offerings across the business on an ongoing basis,” said Susan Gelinas, senior vice president of People and Culture.

“These base pay increases… align with our values to support and elevate our people. We’re proud to recognize their hard work, and we’re so grateful for all they have navigated over the last year and half during these unprecedented times.”