Global IT consulting firm opening Mississauga centre, creating 500 jobs

Digital services and consulting company Infosys has announced a new development centre in Mississauga.

Infosys says the digital development centre will focus on training, upskilling, and reskilling employees in the technologies needed to help businesses with their digital transformation.

The centre’s core areas of training will be artificial intelligence, data science, automation, and machine learning.

Spanning nearly 50,000 square feet, the digital development centre will create 500 high-quality jobs over the next three years.

It will also enable better collaboration between Infosys and its clients, which, in the GTA, are financial services, natural resources, healthcare, communications, and retail businesses.

“We are proud to power digital Canada through the skills of the future and do our part in supporting post-pandemic economic recovery,” said Ravi Kumar, Infosys’ president.

Kumar noted that the Toronto area “met all the criteria” when deciding where to establish the digital development centre.

“Talent and high-tech know-how are in abundance, there is a real aptitude for new workplace development strategies, and many of our clients are based here,” he said.

“Even better, this will enable us to be part of an ecosystem that reaches across the region, linking the private sector with innovative research and learning institutions in Canada.”

The digital development centre will play a “key role” in Infosys’ commitment to doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

The first of its kind in Canada, Infosys said the digital development centre is based on a “proven model” of similar entities in the US, which hire from local colleges and provide training and digital career paths.

“We are thrilled that Infosys has chosen to invest in Mississauga and has committed to bringing hundreds of jobs along with training opportunities to our local workforce,” said Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

“The arrival of Infosys will play a significant role in economic recovery and growth, not only here in Mississauga but also across the entire Greater Toronto Area.”