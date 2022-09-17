The world’s largest yoga protest is happening today at Lululemon HQ

One of Vancouver’s most globally recognized brands is under the microscope as an environmental advocacy group is calling for Lululemon to invest in coal-free fashion.

On Saturday, September 17, Stand.Earth is set to host the world’s largest yoga protest in front of Lululemon’s Headquarters in Kitsilano on Cornwall Avenue at 11 am.

“The goal is to pressure Lululemon to publicly commit to phasing out of coal power and onto renewable energy for their supply chain,” organizers told Daily Hive.

TODAY: Grab your mat & join @standearth and the #Vancouver #yoga community for a unique #protest at @lululemon's HQ at 11 am on Saturday, 9/17. #lululemon’s brand is at risk for failing to commit to quit coal & go renewable by 2030. @calvinmcdonald https://t.co/tcD7cWdMRb pic.twitter.com/plv3RDTnsA — Stand.earth (@standearth) September 17, 2022

“In spite of their holistic, wellness, and environmentally conscious branding, Lululemon’s yoga clothes are made in factories powered by climate-polluting coal,” said the company in a release.

Yogis and concerned citizens will gather outside Lululemon headquarters to participate in Yoga for Coal-Free Fashion, billed as “the world’s biggest yoga protest ever.” The intention behind this 90-minute event is to urge Lululemon to publicly commit to quitting coal and transition to 100% renewable energy across its supply chain by 2023. Participants will flow through poses, do breathing exercises, and blast the brand for environmentally destructive actions that sharply contradict its yogic values.

According to Stand.Earth, the beloved athleisure brand is “running wildly off-track” as the brand increased climate pollution from the production of its products by 60% in the last year.



The organization said that the brand’s factories “are almost entirely reliant on coal” and other fossil fuels.

Stand.Earth maintained that Lululemon needs to cut its emissions intensity by 6.8% yearly by cutting out coal and moving its supply chain to 100% renewable energy.

You can add your voice to a Lululemon coal petition online.

This isn’t the first time that Stand.Earth has stood up to Lululemon. In March, the organization staged a protest outside the brand’s iconic West 4th location. The protest coincided with the release of Lululemon’s new shoe brand.