One Twitter account wreaked havoc on International Women’s Day.

The @PayGapApp bio explains the situation plainly: “Employers, if you tweet about International Women’s Day, I’ll retweet your gender pay gap.”

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 22.5% lower than men’s. https://t.co/kZnMBD0ILU — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

That doesn’t even include how wages differ for women of colour, trans women, queer women, and disabled women — nor does it consider how the gap affects non-binary or gender-diverse folks.

Still, the account made a bold statement with its callouts, stirring the pot online on March 8.

They replied to Capita’s campaign by tweeting, “In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 33.2% lower than men’s.”

For Access Hollywood, women’s median hourly pay is 23.2% lower than men’s.

In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 23.2% lower than men’s. https://t.co/0LiddIthM8 — Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022

And for McAfee, women’s median hourly pay is 29.7% lower.

The list goes on and on.

Disturbingly, but unsurprisingly, a lot of accounts deleted their International Women’s Day posts after that.

Companies today: happy international women’s day girlies!!! We love women!!!@PayGapApp: pic.twitter.com/JSdFpbG40X — flamin nora (@katierpacker) March 8, 2022

One user, @oldenoughtosay, made a thread of all the employers that deleted their tweets “as a result of getting called out by the @PayGapApp.”

“Because I love mess,” she said.

a thread of all the employers who deleted their #IWD2022 tweets as a result of getting called out by the @PayGapApp: because i love mess — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) March 8, 2022

Some deleted their posts entirely, while others reposted without the hashtag to avoid being spotted by the app.

Today’s #IWD2022 amusement – watching companies scramble to delete their fluffy IWD Tweets after @PayGapApp re-tweets them – but with their gender pay-gap stats attached. I deeply salute whoever thought of this. It’s deadly genius. — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 8, 2022

Several universities, non-profits, and government organizations were among them.