One Twitter account wreaked havoc on International Women’s Day.
The @PayGapApp bio explains the situation plainly: “Employers, if you tweet about International Women’s Day, I’ll retweet your gender pay gap.”
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 22.5% lower than men’s. https://t.co/kZnMBD0ILU
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
That doesn’t even include how wages differ for women of colour, trans women, queer women, and disabled women — nor does it consider how the gap affects non-binary or gender-diverse folks.
Still, the account made a bold statement with its callouts, stirring the pot online on March 8.
They replied to Capita’s campaign by tweeting, “In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 33.2% lower than men’s.”
For Access Hollywood, women’s median hourly pay is 23.2% lower than men’s.
In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is 23.2% lower than men’s. https://t.co/0LiddIthM8
— Gender Pay Gap Bot (@PayGapApp) March 8, 2022
And for McAfee, women’s median hourly pay is 29.7% lower.
The list goes on and on.
Disturbingly, but unsurprisingly, a lot of accounts deleted their International Women’s Day posts after that.
Companies today: happy international women’s day girlies!!! We love women!!!@PayGapApp: pic.twitter.com/JSdFpbG40X
— flamin nora (@katierpacker) March 8, 2022
One user, @oldenoughtosay, made a thread of all the employers that deleted their tweets “as a result of getting called out by the @PayGapApp.”
“Because I love mess,” she said.
a thread of all the employers who deleted their #IWD2022 tweets as a result of getting called out by the @PayGapApp: because i love mess
— madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) March 8, 2022
Some deleted their posts entirely, while others reposted without the hashtag to avoid being spotted by the app.
Today’s #IWD2022 amusement – watching companies scramble to delete their fluffy IWD Tweets after @PayGapApp re-tweets them – but with their gender pay-gap stats attached. I deeply salute whoever thought of this. It’s deadly genius.
— Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 8, 2022
Several universities, non-profits, and government organizations were among them.