Dished Restaurant Guide: 8 places to enjoy tasty cocktails in Vancouver
You work hard all week and deserve a break. What better way than to relax with friends with a couple of cocktails at some of Vancouver’s finest restaurants.
Whether you’re enjoying happy hour or gathering late in the evening, these establishments around the city have the perfect cocktail menu for you to raise a glass.
Here are eight places to enjoy great cocktails in the Dished Restaurant Guide.
UVA Wine & Cocktail Bar
This swanky downtown wine and cocktail bar is the perfect place to cozy up for a drink (or three). UVA has won numerous awards over the years for its seasonal cocktail and varied wine program. When you’re craving a cocktail, pop in to try its Viridian City, Twilight Star, or Cry Me A River.
Address: Moda Hotel – 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-9560
Havana
Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style. There is also an innovative cocktail program, including Mezcal Mule, When In Rio, and Beer Colada.
Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-9119
H Tasting Lounge
Diners at the H Tasting Lounge can enjoy picturesque views of the seawall and the Burrard Inlet along with signature cocktails on the menu. Options include Leche di Papi, Cut The Chit Chat, and Umeboshi Highball. And don’t forget to treat yourself to the delicious seafood offerings too!
Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6962
Red Card Sports Bar + Eatery
Located in the heart of downtown, Red Card is a great place to watch the game and enjoy some eclectic, handcrafted cocktails. Also check out the yummy pizza made in a high-tech, “Marana Forni” wood-burning pizza oven specially shipped from Italy.
Address: 560 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-689-4460
Chop Steakhouse & Bar
Chop Steakhouse & Bar may be obsessed with steak, but this proudly Canadian restaurant has an extensive cocktail menu to choose from. Unwind after a long day with an Aperol Spritz, Cherry Blossom Mojito, or Pink Lemonade. And of course, dig into the mouthwatering dishes as well.
Address: 10251 St Edwards Drive, Richmond
Phone: 604-268-1180
The Park Pub
Looking for a cozy sports bar in the West End with a varied cocktail menu? Check out The Park Pub for classics like Negroni and Tom Collins or take things to the next level with a Partini. There are also 14 screens to watch the big game and 25 rotating beers on taps.
Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-1831
Be sure to check out this popular False Creek fixture for your cocktail fix. Dockside serves up lunch, dinner, and drinks every day, plus weekend brunch menus too. Try a new cocktail in the gorgeous dining room or on the picturesque patio.
Address: 1253 Johnston Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
ShuckShuck
Chinatown’s ShuckShack is a sustainable oyster bar with a mission to educate the world about oysters as a sustainable food option. As well as offering creative toppings on local oysters, ShuckShack is also serving fun cocktails in its unique space. Start the fun off with an Elderflower Hibiscus Gin Fizz, Yuzu & Passion Fruit Chu-Hai, or Spicy Margarita.
Address: 227 E Pender Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-360-4788