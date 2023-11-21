Lucic's wife said he attempted to choke her during 911 call: report

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning and will appear in court on Tuesday after being charged with assault and battery on a family member. New details about the alleged attack were revealed today via a police report obtained by the Boston Globe.

Among the revelations is that Lucic allegedly grabbed his wife by the hair and tried to choke her.

The 35-year-old Vancouver native has been married to his wife, Brittany, since 2012. The couple have three children together. If convicted, Lucic would face a maximum penalty of two and a half years in jail and a fine of $5,000.

Lucic’s wife called 911 at around 1 am, according to the report, telling police that her husband returned to their home in Boston and “began yelling at her” after he couldn’t find his phone.

“[He] began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden the phone,” according to the report. Police wrote that he “grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards… She stated that in doing so, the suspect stated to her that she was not going anywhere.”

During the 911 call, his wife said her husband “attempted to choke her,” according to the report. A police officer “observed redness” on her chest and asked if Lucic had “attempted to strangle her.” She said he did not, according to police.

Lucic “appeared intoxicated” when police talked to him.

Breaking: Milan Lucic was arrested late last night after a domestic dispute. pic.twitter.com/9pXCtwJSqg — Chris Curtis (@_ChrisCurtis) November 18, 2023

“He stated to officers nothing happened and did not provide an explanation,” according to the report.

Lucic returned to Boston this summer, signing a one-year contract with the Bruins following four years with the Calgary Flames. The 6-foot-3, 236-pound forward has also played with the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings during his 1,177-game NHL career.

The Bruins announced on Saturday that Lucic was taking an “indefinite leave of absence” from the team.