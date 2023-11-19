Lucic to appear in court on Monday after allegedly attacking wife: report

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic will be appearing in court on Monday.

The 35-year-old Vancouver native was arrested on Saturday morning after Boston police responded to an alleged domestic incident.

A mug shot of Lucic was shared on social media shortly after the news broke.

Breaking: Milan Lucic was arrested late last night after a domestic dispute. pic.twitter.com/9pXCtwJSqg — Chris Curtis (@_ChrisCurtis) November 18, 2023

At the time of the arrest, there was no information on what exactly had occurred. Later on in the day, WBZ reporter Tiffany Chan reported that Lucic’s wife Brittany Carnegie had called 911 and told police that Lucic had attacked and choked her. When police arrived, Lucic was reported to appear drunk.

#UPDATE: I-Team sources say Lucic’s wife called 911 and told Boston police her husband attacked and choked her. When officers arrived, sources added that Milan Lucic appeared drunk. #wbz https://t.co/n9UV3kRuKH — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyWBZ) November 18, 2023

According to reporting from the Boston Globe, Lucic will appear in court tomorrow and will be facing a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member.

Bruins winger Milan Lucic is due in court on Monday to face a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office. https://t.co/tDCb8ZYB7y — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) November 19, 2023

Lucic and Carnegie got married in 2012 and have since had three children together. This is the second time police have been involved in an incident regarding the couple. Back in 2011, police were called after people reported seeing Lucic yelling at a sobbing Carnegie.

According to the report, Lucic appeared to be intoxicated during that incident as well. No arrests were made and the couple has since downplayed the incident.

Shortly after the most recent situation came to light, the Bruins announced that the former 30-goal-scorer had been placed on an indefinite leave of absence.

The power forward signed a one-year $1 million contract with the Bruins over the summer. This is his second stint with the team after playing eight seasons in Boston between 2007 and 2015. He then played in L.A., Edmonton, and Calgary before coming back to the East Coast.

He has only appeared in four games with Boston this season, recording just two points.

