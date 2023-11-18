Milan Lucic arrested early Saturday morning for alleged domestic incident

Boston Bruins forward Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after an alleged domestic incident took place on Friday night.

According to several reports, Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning. No further information has been released at this time.

Breaking: Milan Lucic was arrested late last night after a domestic dispute. pic.twitter.com/9pXCtwJSqg — Chris Curtis (@_ChrisCurtis) November 18, 2023



Lucic, who has spent time in his lengthy career with both the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames, chose to return to the Bruins as a free agent this summer on a one-year, $1 million deal. The Bruins are aware of the situation involving the 35-year-old and are working with him and his family to sort it out.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the Bruins said in a statement. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Due to an ankle injury, Lucic has been limited to just four games this season. He suffered the injury in a game versus the LA Kings on October 21st and was placed on long-term injured reserve shortly afterward. Before sustaining the injury, he had two assists on the season.

In the prime of his career, Lucic was regarded as one of the most dominant power forwards in the NHL. He helped lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup in 2011, the same season in which he scored a career-high 30 goals and 62 points. He would later sign a seven-year, $42 million deal with the Oilers, whom he would spend three years with before being traded to the Flames in exchange for James Neal during the 2019 offseason.