The domestic abuse case against Boston Bruins forward has been dropped by prosecutors.

Lucic, 35, was arrested in mid-November after his wife phoned Boston police to report an alleged assault. Brittany Lucic claimed that her husband, who was intoxicated at the time, pulled her hair and attempted to choke her. He is alleged to have grown irritated with her after he was unable to find his cellphone.

Charges have now been dropped against Lucic, as it has been revealed that his wife declined to testify, and a judge ruled her 911 call inadmissible.



Prior to his arrest, Lucic had been out of the Bruins lineup due to an ankle injury. He has since been placed on long-term injured reserve, resulting in his $1 million cap hit being off the Bruins team salary for the time being.

The Bruins have yet to release a statement on the charges being dropped, and it remains to be seen if they will activate him going forward.

“The Boston Bruins are aware of an incident involving Milan Lucic Friday evening,” the Bruins said shortly after Lucic’s arrest. “Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Lucic, who played the first eight seasons of his career with the Bruins before going on to have stints with the LA Kings, Edmonton Oilers, and Calgary Flames, chose to return to Boston as a free agent this past offseason. He has appeared in just four games this season, registering two assists.

As per WCVB-TV Boston, Lucic is hoping to return to the NHL, and his camp is confident that today’s decision will make doing so possible. He plans to meet with league commissioner Gary Bettman soon to discuss a possible return.