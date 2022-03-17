Developer acquires future condo tower at Surrey health centre for veterans

The future condominium tower component of the multi-tower Legion Veterans Village, currently under construction in Surrey City Centre, has been transferred to a new ownership group.

Local developer Landa Global Properties says it has acquired the 0.7-acre portion of the complex at 10626 City Parkway — near SkyTrain Gateway Station — that has been set aside for a future 26-storey market condominium tower.

The property was previously owned by Dava Development, and the deal includes transferring not only the property but the building plans previously approved by the municipal government.

However, instead of the previously planned 325 units, Landa is now seeking an amendment to build 400 units and accommodate other minor changes.

Now named “Lucent,” the 26-storey, 300,000 sq ft tower is planned as the second phase of Legion Veterans Village.

“We believe in the growth of Surrey, and we are looking at additional sites there to build on a bigger scale in the coming years,” said Kevin Cheung, CEO of Lanada, noting that this is his firm’s first project in Surrey.

Legion Veterans Village’s first phase, which commenced construction in Spring 2019, is a 20-storey building that contains 171 market condominium homes, 91 affordable homes for veterans and their families, and a new replacement 10,500 sq ft Whalley Legion branch.

The condominium portion of the 20-storey tower is called Parc Centrale, which is still owned by Dava Developments.

Within the base of the first tower, there will be the Centre of Excellence for veterans and first responders and the Innovation Centre for Rehabilitation, which will focus on clinical rehabilitation services and research, and the delivery of health care programs, services, and trauma counselling. This integrated facility is deemed as Canada’s first-ever facility to provide PTSD and mental health services to Canadian Forces veterans and first responders.

Proceeds from the market housing of both towers go towards covering the construction cost of the healthcare and research spaces and affordable housing of Legion Veterans Village. The affordable housing component is also partially supported by BC Housing funding.

Landa notes it is aiming to launch sales for its 26-storey tower later in 2022, with construction beginning in 2023.

The 20-storey, mixed-use tower containing the clinics and institutions is scheduled to reach completion later this spring. This first tower, designed by Wensley Architecture, takes inspiration in its architectural form from the Canadian National Vimy Memorial.