"Vital link": The Lower Mainland has been reconnected to the BC Interior

In some welcome news, crews have reestablished a link between the Lower Mainland and hard-hit areas of BC’s Interior, which will allow the movement of essential goods to the region.

A connection has been established from Highway 7 to Hope, then Hope to the BC Interior via Highway 3.

For the time being, only essential vehicles will be permitted to travel this route.

BC Minister of Transportation Rob Fleming made the announcement at a press conference on Friday afternoon. He warned there would be congestion on the route and to be prepared and patient.

According to the provincial government, the following vehicles are considered essential:

Emergency service vehicles (fire, police, ambulance and healthcare including urgent medical treatment)

Public transit vehicles

Commercial transport trucks – critical goods and services (food and beverage, healthcare, safety)

Refrigerated trucks

Potable water delivery/wastewater service

Grocery delivery

Road repair, maintenance and recovery vehicles/tow trucks

Military vehicles

Critical infrastructure, construction and repair vehicles

Home-care workers

Municipal service vehicles

First Nations government service vehicles

BC Ferries/Coast Guard/tugboats/marine emergency/pilot boats

Canada Post and other couriers/package delivery vehicles

Vehicles for the provision of critical government services

Airport authority vehicles and air travel

Waste disposal/recycling

BC Hydro, Fortis and other heavy-duty and light-duty utility vehicles

Telecommunication repair and installation vehicles

Fuel delivery trucks and boats

School buses

Taxis

Agricultural and farm-use vehicles, including vehicles supporting flood response

Veterinarians supporting flood response

Inter-city buses

“I cannot overstate how appreciative I am of everybody who was involved in this incredible effort,” said Fleming.

“They have been going around the clock, clearing and repairing sections of the highway to the point where we can get traffic moving today.”

He adamantly stated that the route is not open to recreational or non-essential travel, and that it would be best to wait an extra day or two to travel if possible.

Fleming also provided an update on the situation on Highway 99, which links to Highway 97, saying that the route could be open by Sunday for restricted travel.