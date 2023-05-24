It’s now or never, shoppers. The deals at Vancouver’s Nordstrom location are finally materializing with discounts of up to 70% off.

There’s one downside though; you won’t have long to shop!

Nordstrom told Daily Hive that it does not have an exact closing date to share but expects the liquidation process will be complete by late June, meaning if you want to get your hands on some heavily discounted items, you have less than five weeks left.

The Seattle-based luxury department store chain announced earlier this year it would pull out from the Canadian market completely by Summer 2023, citing concerns over profitability.

Canadians were unimpressed when Nordstrom started its liquidation sale at 5% off in March.

Not anymore.

We went to the Pacific Centre hotspot to see the deals ourselves, and we found lots of heavily marked-down items.

Beauty products appear to be one of the hottest items as the discount rate is “merely” 30% off. Luxury makeup products were all gone, but there were still some affordable ones up for grabs.

Other merchandise was at 50% to 70% off. The women’s shoe section was in organized chaos and might require some digging.

The men’s shoe section was equally packed, though mostly in order.

It’s not just your regular department store merchandise. Fixtures like clothing racks, furniture, and mannequins were all on sale.

Will you be dropping by Nordstrom’s Robson location in its final days? Let us know in the comments below.