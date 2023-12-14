After months of renovations, Louis Vuitton has proudly unveiled its revamped boutique on the ground floor of the iconic Fairmont Hotel Vancouver.

The store — which is now the largest LV boutique in Canada — exemplifies the brand’s unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and, of course, cutting-edge design.

The bespoke upgrades have decidedly created a more inviting, fresh, and contemporary space.

When you first step inside the bustling downtown entrance, you are greeted with a grand, circular staircase acting as the boutique’s centrepiece.

The modernity of Louis Vuitton’s revamped interior blends seamlessly with the historic, Chateau aesthetic of the hotel, creating a true design gem in the heart of downtown Vancouver.

The sophisticated space showcases a vast array of offerings, including men’s and women’s leather goods, accessories, fragrances, ready-to-wear shoes, jewellery, and watches. You can also expect to see the brand’s signature luggage pieces, trunks, and limited edition collections.

Exciting items to mark the new store include Tambour watches and Capucines bags, featuring a spectrum of rare colours and exotic finishes. The boutique will also offer the esteemed tradition of hand-crafted customization, including an on-site hot stamping service and engraving on fragrance bottles.

The store will also boast a dedicated Louis Vuitton artisan, trained in Paris, to create custom designs on the Maison’s iconic trunks.

Multiple art pieces were commissioned for the space, adding contemporary pops of colour and personality. These include a bold, multi-coloured horizontal piece from Montreal-based Heidi Spector and another geometric, 3D canvas by Vancouver native Scott Sueme.

Be sure to check out the stunning new space in the heart of downtown Vancouver when finishing your holiday shopping this season.