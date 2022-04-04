NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthPop Culture

Louis CK's Grammy win sparks conversation about Hollywood's double standards, "cancel culture"

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Apr 4 2022, 3:11 pm
Louis CK's Grammy win sparks conversation about Hollywood's double standards, "cancel culture"
Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY. lev radin/Shutterstock

Louis CK, the comedian who admitted to sexual misconduct in 2017 after several women came out with allegations against him, has won a Grammy.

On Monday, CK’s hour-long comedy special, Sincerely, Louis CK, won him the Grammy for Best Comedy Album. The stand-up performance came out in 2020 on CK’s own website, and was his first one since the sexual misconduct admission.

Now, people are questioning the integrity of academy awards and discussing racism, sexual misconduct, and “cancel culture” in Hollywood, given what happened at the Oscars last week.

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s alopecia. After the incident, Smith received an Oscar, but also got severe backlash from not just moviegoers but also those within the industry.

Canadian actor Jim Carrey called Hollywood “spineless” for celebrating Smith despite what had happened between him and Rock. Amy Schumer said viewing the slap was “triggering and traumatizing” for her.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Smith could face consequences for his actions. Soon after the announcement — and perhaps as a result of it — Smith resigned from the Academy.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy found it fair to give a Grammy to Louis CK, who masturbated in front of non-consenting women.

Many are talking about the day-and-night treatment of Smith and CK by the academies, which seems even more jarring given that both award night incidents occurred so close to each other.

This is also sparking conversations about Hollywood’s insensitivity to victims of sexual misconduct or assault. CK’s victims had come out at the peak of the #MeToo movement. Although he has not been convicted of any sex crimes, he has admitted the stories are true.

One Twitter user pointed out why Smith’s award win is different from CK’s.

Singer-songwriter Marilyn Manson, who was accused of sexual abuse by 16 people and has been sued by four, was also nominated as a featured artist for Kanye West’s album Donda.

West’s song “Jail” won the Grammy for the best rap song, and it featured Manson.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Imaan SheikhImaan Sheikh
+ News
+ Movies & TV
+ Hollywood North
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT