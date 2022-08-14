Nobody won Friday's Lotto Max jackpot

NewsLottery

It appears that nobody will be claiming the recent lottery prize since no winning ticket was sold during the Friday, August 12.

Had someone won the LottoMax jackpot, they would’ve taken home a huge check for $10 million. The winning numbers were 04, 10, 28, 36, 40, 44, 47 + 19.

A quick peek at the OLG site reveals that Friday wasn’t exactly a day for winners.

Apart from the $10 million jackpot, it looks like no one won the bonus prize worth $172,478.70 or the Encore prize worth $1 million. However, one lucky person with the Encore numbers 557036 will get to walk away with a $100,000 prize.

Tuesday, August 9 was the last time that someone won the main prize worth $13 million.

If you’re undeterred and feeling lucky, the next Lotto Max draw is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 16. And with no winners after the last draw, the prize is even bigger — there’s now an estimated $15 million prize up for grabs.

Good luck!

