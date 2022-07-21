Winner wanted: BCLC says time is running out to claim $15 million prize

Are you a millionaire but don’t even realize it?

It’s been 49 weeks, but still, no one has come forward to claim $15 million from a Lotto Max ticket sold in Vancouver.

BCLC is reminding people to check their tickets as the jackpot remains unclaimed.

And you don’t have much time left. The ticket will expire at midnight on August 13, 2022, exactly one year since the draw on August 13, 2021.

The winning numbers are 1, 14, 17, 20, 28, 32, and 38.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize.

The location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winner’s name, will be announced when — or if — the winner comes forward to claim the prize.

Since the start of the year, lottery players in Vancouver have redeemed more than $64 million from Lotto Max.