Retiree says massive lottery win is "not about stuff, it's about family"

One Ontario man has discovered that not everyone reacts the way they do on TV after winning the lottery.

Stephen Dixon, a retiree who lives in Scarborough, said that for over three decades, he’s been playing the lottery using the same numbers.

“I started playing these numbers with Wintario and migrated them over to LOTTO 6/49,” he said. “The numbers I play are significant family dates.”

It would take 36 years for Dixon’s persistence to pay off, proving that the numbers close to his heart were indeed his lucky numbers.

After it was announced that someone from Scarborough won the $20 million jackpot during July 9 draw, the 70-year-old recalls how his son reminded him to check his ticket.

While he was at the store running errands, Dixon decided to stop to check his ticket.

“When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ screen, I assumed the $20 million that appeared was an advertisement for the next draw,” he said. “The store clerk checked the ticket for me and said, ‘Oh my God, you’ve won the big one!’ and she started dancing and cheering.”

He said that although everyone in the store was thrilled, he was too shocked to take it all in.

“Everyone in the store came to congratulate me,” he said. “It was nerve-wracking – I was in a daze. I got into my car and realized how shocked I was. Too shocked to celebrate like they do in commercials.”

So Dixon showed the ticket to his wife, who mistakenly assumed that he had won $20,000. But when he told her that he’d won $20 million, she refused to believe him.

“She was convinced I was playing a prank on her,” he said, laughing.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his big check, Dixon said that the experience has been surreal and unbelievable.

Rather than buying things, he has other plans for his winnings.

“I’m not a materialistic person. For me, this win is not about stuff, it’s about family,” he said. “I have some wonderful people in my life I want to share this with.”

He added, “This win will take us all over the world creating stories that will last a few lifetimes. I am so excited to make memories with my family.”

Dixon’s winning ticket was purchased at Sunstar Convenience on Ellesmere Road in Scarborough.

The next 6/49 draw is on Saturday, August 13 with an estimated jackpot of $6 million.