Vancouver Island man just won $1 million on his girlfriend's birthday

It’s going to be hard to beat the present that a Vancouver Island man and his girlfriend received this month.

Victoria resident Stanley Daniells was skeptical when he opened an email from PlayNow announcing that he had won $1 million in the August 13, 2024, Lotto Max draw.

“I got an email saying that my PlayNow account was over the limit,” Daniells shared of the moment he learned of his prize. “I thought it might be a scam, but then I checked my account and thought instead I must be dreaming.”

Daniells bought the Lotto Max ticket on PlayNow and received word of his windfall on his girlfriend’s birthday. He was excited to share the good news with her first.

“Her reaction was, ‘This is the best birthday present ever!’”

He shared that he looks forward to being mortgage-free and completing some home renovations. Daniells also plans to enjoy a holiday with the prize money.

When asked how it feels to win, Daniells said it feels “surreal.”

“It means I will be debt-free, and it bumps up my retirement fund.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.