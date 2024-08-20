New Vancouver millionaire almost fainted after winning the lottery

A Vancouver lotto winner is celebrating a huge jackpot win, but he’s also making sure to keep both feet on the ground.

David Loncaric had just arrived back in the city from a trip when he discovered he won $1,000,010 from the Lotto Max draw on August 13.

“I just returned home, and I was unpacking,” Loncaric shared of the moment he learned that he won. “I remembered I had this ticket to check. I didn’t believe it! I thought I was going to faint!”

Loncaric checked his ticket using the BCLC Lotto! App and immediately shared the good news with his wife and family.

“I showed my wife and then called my parents and family. They didn’t believe me,” he exclaimed.

The Vancouver resident bought the winning ticket at the Shell gas station on Main Street and East 2nd Avenue. He also added that he will take some time to decide what to do with the windfall, but plans to take some “extra trips” including one to Australia to visit family.

And how would he describe the feeling of winning the lottery?

“Excited and grateful.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.