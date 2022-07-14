NewsLottery

"It's wonderful!": Lotto Max winner is going to take his wife on a cruise

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jul 14 2022, 7:03 pm
BCLC | NAPA/Shutterstock

Recent Lotto Max winner Yuk Fai To is planning a fancy cruise vacation after winning a big Lotto Max draw that will see him earning him an easy $500,000.

To purchased and checked his ticket at a Shefield Express in Metropolis at Metrotown located in Burnaby, BC.

The win was a $1 million Maximillions prize, which To shared with another lucky lotto player who lives in the Prairies.

“I found out I won when I was at the store and was very surprised,” the Burnaby resident told BCLC.

“The first person I was most excited to tell I won was my wife. She was super excited for me!”

She’ll be extra excited knowing that the new Lotto Max winner wants to take her on a cruise. To also plans on using the money to help his family.

BCLC asked To how it feels to win the lottery. Needless to say, he’s pretty happy about it.

“I’m very surprised and happy. It’s wonderful!”

BCLC has been busy handing out prizes. In BC this year, over $101 million in Lotto Max winnings have been redeemed.

