Vancouverites urged to search for $15 million unclaimed lotto ticket

If you purchased a Lotto Max ticket last summer, you may want to check your ticket because you could just be $15 million richer.

British Columbia Lottery Corporation put out a call on Wednesday looking for the owner of a winning ticket purchased on August 13 last year that has yet to be claimed.

“If you were in Vancouver and purchased a lottery ticket, be sure to check your beach bags, suitcases, glove boxes or anywhere else,” the BCLC said in a statement.

The winning numbers are 1-14-17-20-28-32-38.

If you’re the winner, BCLC warns you better claim the prize fast since the ticket expires at midnight on August 13, 2022.

You can also check your tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer in the province, online or using the BCLC Lotto! app.

This year alone, lottery winners in BC have claimed over $64 million from Lotto Max.