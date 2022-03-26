Massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs after no winner sold

Lottery players across Canada will have to keep holding their breath until a giant $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is claimed.

There was no winning ticket after last week’s draw. Now, with the pot extraordinarily full, people are more excited than ever to try and win.

Since nobody scratched all seven numbers, the amount will carry forward to the next draw on March 29.

The number of Maxmillions prizes — valued at $1 million each — will also double to 26.

That means there’s a whole lot of money to be won by Canadians.

One ticket-holder in Ontario did get one of the 13 Maximillion prizes, and two runner-ups collected their winnings of $595,243 each. One is in BC and the other is in Toronto.