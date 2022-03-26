News

Massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs after no winner sold

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Mar 26 2022, 6:48 pm
Massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs after no winner sold
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Lottery players across Canada will have to keep holding their breath until a giant $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is claimed.

There was no winning ticket after last week’s draw. Now, with the pot extraordinarily full, people are more excited than ever to try and win.

Since nobody scratched all seven numbers, the amount will carry forward to the next draw on March 29.

The number of Maxmillions prizes — valued at $1 million each — will also double to 26.

That means there’s a whole lot of money to be won by Canadians.


One ticket-holder in Ontario did get one of the 13 Maximillion prizes, and two runner-ups collected their winnings of $595,243 each. One is in BC and the other is in Toronto.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT